India’s moon lander Vikram hopped & soft landed again

India’s moon lander Vikram can hop around the moon it seems after the moon rover Pragyan went to sleep.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Vikram soft landed on the lunar soil for a second time.

In a post on X, ISRO said: “Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.” “On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.”

According to the space agency, the kick start gives enthusiasm for lunar sample return in the future and also for manned missions to the moon.