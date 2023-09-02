Herald View: Chandrayaan-3 and the Modi government's lip service to ISRO’s achievements

If anything, we have regressed to a point where illiteracy finds affirmation and validation from the very top—and the ‘good word’, dispensed by someone with a degree in ‘Entire Political Science’, is put out with great purpose and vigour by a propaganda machinery that really should be the envy of any despot.

Said machinery is truly the most outstanding achievement of the current government, and in that scheme of things, a ‘scientific temper’ is a bloody nuisance—who wants people to think and doubt and question when they can be mindless devotees eating out of the hands of self-styled godmen? Or when they can be convinced that cow urine cures cancer? Are you still wondering why we are not over the moon celebrating ISRO’s moment in the sun, so to speak?

About the time Chandrayaan-3 was on its way to the moon, the director general of police in Uttar Pradesh issued a circular that said police should be on high alert around amavasya (the new moon night) because the panchang (Hindu astrological almanac) indicates that incidents of crime will surge around amavasya. We are making these scientific discoveries on a near-daily basis in Amrit Kaal, so don’t get carried away, please.

It doesn’t cost us either to make these discoveries, as another dipstick test of our commitment to science reveals. R&D accounts for 0.7 per cent of our GDP, and most of that budget is devoted to tinkering with existing technologies in pharma, computing and telecom, not fundamental research.

The ministry of science and technology accounts for 0.36 per cent of the government’s budgeted expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore in the Union budget of 2023–24. So there: our government is not just paying lip service to ISRO’s achievements, it’s also putting its money where its mouth is.