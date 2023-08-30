Chandrayaan-3 success rooted in former PM Nehru's scientific temper

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing the unmanned Chandrayaan-3 mission on the lunar south pole on 23 August 2023.

With this achievement, India became the fourth country in history to land on the moon and the first country to achieve a successful landing in its challenging south pole region.

The lunar south pole is an area of growing interest due to recent discoveries of water ice on the moon’s surface. This discovery holds implications for future space exploration, as water could potentially serve as a resource for fuelling rockets and spacecraft. (Water can be broken down into hydrogen, which can serve as fuel, and oxygen.)

India’s accomplishment further solidifies its position as an emerging power in space exploration geopolitics. The international stage has taken notice of India’s strides in space, and the country has been proactive in forming alliances with other space agencies to enhance its space capabilities.