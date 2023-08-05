ISRO begins technology transfer to private Indian players

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) as a part of enabling private players to develop space technologies by facilitating and extending the expertise has begun the transfer of Satellite Bus Technology to private players.

As yet another step in enhancing private industry participation in the Indian space sector, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, facilitated the technology transfer through an agreement signed during an event held at the NSIL headquarters on August 2, 2023.

This transfer marks the beginning of satellite-bus technologies developed by ISRO being transferred to private industries. Further, the PSLV is under product ionisation by a consortium of industries. ISRO has been enabling private players to develop Space technologies by facilitating and extending the expertise thus ensuring both the out-bound and in-bound approaches.