ITI Limited wins accolades from ISRO & DoT for its role in successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

ITI Limited has won accolades from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and Department of Telecommunications (Ministry of Communications) for playing a significant role in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 (LVM3-M4) that was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on July 14, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The flight vehicle of this prestigious mission had on its board 55 packages manufactured by ITI Limited adhering to the stringent highest quality standards of ISRO. India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, had a perfect successful launch onboard a Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket.

Thus far, only three countries, the US, Russia and China, have successfully soft-landed on the moon. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State Jitendra Singh hailed the achievement by ISRO for the successful mission.