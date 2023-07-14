India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket to the moon; expected to land on Aug 23

India's space agency launched its Chandrayaan-3 rocket on Friday, July 14. The blast-off from India's main spaceport, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2:35 PM.

New Delhi is aiming to land a rover on the moon. It is scheduled to reach the moon on August 23.

The mission comes four years after an earlier attempt ended in failure. Only the United States, China and the former Soviet Union have completed successful lunar landings.

Earlier this year, a Japanese start-up attempted to get a lander to the moon, but the object crashed.

India also tried a similar mission in 2019, with the Chanrdayaan-2 rocket and a rover also called Vikram, as in the current mission — but the rover crashed as it attempted a soft landing on the moon.