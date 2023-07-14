Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm

Even though the Chandrayaan-3 mission is helmed by men, unlike the Chandrayaan-2 mission, a sizable number of women are behind the former, said a senior official of the Indian space agency.

"There are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They are associate and deputy project directors and project managers of various systems working at different centres," a senior official of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told IANS preferring anonymity.

The common thread that runs between Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions is the soft landing of the lander on the lunar soil and the rover doing some chemical experiments.