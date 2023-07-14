Chandrayaan-3 launchpad witnesses unique book release

National award-winning filmmaker-writer Vinod Mankara's new book was released from the rocket launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here.

The unique launch of 'Prism: The Ancestral Abode of Rainbow', a collection of science articles, was held at the SDSC-SHAR on Thursday evening, as preparations were going on full swing there for the country's much-awaited Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath released the book by handing it over to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director S Unnikrishnan Nair while the countdown for the historic launch was progressing at the space centre.

SDSC-SHAR Director A Rajarajan, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan, former ISRO Director K Radhakrishnan, and many other space scientists were present besides Lipi Publications managing director Lipi Akbar, the publisher of the book, during the function.