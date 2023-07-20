ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru said.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it said.