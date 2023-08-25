India's moon rover did 'Michael Jackson act' on the moon: it moon walked!

India's moon rover Pragya did a 'Michael Jackson act' on the lunar surface after walking down the ramp!

At any rate, it moon walked after slowly rolling down the moon lander's ramp, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's premier space agency.

The moon walk is a dance move that became hugely popular worldwide after Michael Jackson first performed it for the music video of his smash hit song Bille Jean, the second single from his album Thriller (1982).

The Vikram lander — part of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft — landed safely near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday in textbook style.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, ISRO said: "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!"