India’s new AC temperature rule could redefine how the country cools itself

In a regulatory shift in energy use, the Union government has announced plans to mandate a fixed temperature range for all air-conditioners sold and used in India. Soon, it will be compulsory for ACs to operate only between 20°C and 28°C — a decision expected to have significant ramifications for energy conservation, user habits, and even public health.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed it a “bold step” aimed at tackling inefficient cooling practices, rising electricity consumption, and the environmental toll of air-conditioning. The directive will apply to both residential and commercial systems, forcing manufacturers to update software or hardware to comply with the specified temperature limits.

While setting limits on AC temperatures may seem like a minor mechanical change, its implications are far-reaching. India has one of the fastest-growing markets for air-conditioners, particularly among its burgeoning middle class. As climate extremes intensify and demand for cooling surges, the energy burden placed on the grid has become unsustainable.

Many users currently set their air-conditioners as low as 16°C or 18°C — far below what's required for thermal comfort. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), raising the thermostat to 24°C from 20°C can cut electricity usage by nearly 24 per cent. When scaled to millions of users across a long summer, the savings in energy and emissions are substantial.