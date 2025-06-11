India’s new AC temperature rule could redefine how the country cools itself
Soon, it will be compulsory for ACs to operate only between 20°C and 28°C
In a regulatory shift in energy use, the Union government has announced plans to mandate a fixed temperature range for all air-conditioners sold and used in India. Soon, it will be compulsory for ACs to operate only between 20°C and 28°C — a decision expected to have significant ramifications for energy conservation, user habits, and even public health.
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed it a “bold step” aimed at tackling inefficient cooling practices, rising electricity consumption, and the environmental toll of air-conditioning. The directive will apply to both residential and commercial systems, forcing manufacturers to update software or hardware to comply with the specified temperature limits.
While setting limits on AC temperatures may seem like a minor mechanical change, its implications are far-reaching. India has one of the fastest-growing markets for air-conditioners, particularly among its burgeoning middle class. As climate extremes intensify and demand for cooling surges, the energy burden placed on the grid has become unsustainable.
Many users currently set their air-conditioners as low as 16°C or 18°C — far below what's required for thermal comfort. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), raising the thermostat to 24°C from 20°C can cut electricity usage by nearly 24 per cent. When scaled to millions of users across a long summer, the savings in energy and emissions are substantial.
This policy aims to address that challenge head-on, by aligning cooling preferences with scientifically proven comfort ranges and global best practices. Health experts also point out that excessively cold environments are not ideal for the human body, particularly when transitioning from scorching outdoor heat to chilly interiors.
India’s decision places it among a growing list of countries enforcing or recommending energy-efficient indoor temperature standards. Japan advises air conditioning at 28°C in workplaces. Spain and Belgium have legislated temperature limits in public buildings, while China mandates a 26°C minimum cooling threshold in government offices.
What sets India apart is the broad application of this rule — not just to government or public buildings, but across the entire consumer spectrum, from homes to businesses. That makes it one of the most comprehensive interventions globally in the cooling sector.
Unlike earlier suggestions from the BEE — such as the 2018 advisory to set default AC temperatures to 24°C — this move will be enforceable. Although implementation specifics are awaited, the announcement marks a clear policy shift from voluntary energy-saving practices to regulated usage norms.
At its core, this initiative isn’t just about thermostat numbers. It’s about changing how Indians perceive comfort, energy use, and their role in environmental sustainability. With electricity demand peaking in summer months and air-conditioning contributing significantly to carbon emissions, this step could redefine how India builds a climate-resilient future.
It signals that comfort doesn’t need to come at the cost of the environment — and that responsible energy use can begin with something as simple as setting the AC a few degrees higher.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines