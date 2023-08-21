India's oldest domestic elephant dies at 89

India's oldest domestic Asiatic elephant died on Monday at the age of 89 in Sonitpur district of Assam, officials said.

The majestic jumbo, named Bijuli Prasad, breathed his last at the Behali tea estate of The Williamson Magor Group around 3.30 am due to age-related issues, they said.

Many people who have been associated with Bijuli Prasad such as animal lovers, tea garden workers as well as locals gathered to mourn the death of the pachyderm.

"Bijuli Prasad was a symbol of pride for The Williamson Magor Group. It was first brought to the Bargang tea estate as a calf, and later shifted here after the Bargang tea estate was sold off by the company," an official of the tea garden said.