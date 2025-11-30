India's population to stabilise by 2080 owing to dip in fertility rate: Study

India’s population is projected to level off around the year 2080 at roughly 1.8–1.9 billion, driven largely by a sustained fall in fertility rates that have dropped below replacement level, an official has said.

According to the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), the country is in the midst of a significant demographic shift, marked by a steep decline in birth rates over the last twenty years. “In 2000, our TFR was 3.5 and today it stands at 1.9. This is a drastic decline,” IASP general-secretary Anil Chandran told PTI.

Chandran said population growth is expected to crest at between 1.8 and 1.9 billion by about 2080, after which it will begin to settle. “All estimates show that India’s maximum population will remain below two billion,” he added.

He attributed the sharp drop in fertility to rising levels of development and education, stressing that women’s expanding access to schooling has had a decisive impact on choices around marriage, timing of childbirth and family size.

Improved availability of contraceptives and a broader range of birth-control methods have also helped accelerate the fall in fertility, he said. “Couples today are better informed and exercise greater control over when and how many children to have,” Chandran noted.

He added that delayed marriages and widening economic prospects — especially for women pursuing higher education and careers — have further reshaped reproductive patterns.