"Have more kids": Chandrababu Naidu mulls new election law to boost population

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's is apparently considering a new election law that only allows candidates to contest local elections if they have more than two children.

He hopes to address demographic concerns by encouraging families to have more children and boost the population growth rate of the state. His plan is to push the state to grow a larger 'native' workforce and consumer base.

However, it raises questions around sustainable population growth and reproductive rights and healthcare as well.

While addressing a gathering in Amaravati, Naidu's emphasis on viewing the state's population as an asset rather than a burden aimed for a significant shift in perspective on Indian demographics in general.

By urging families to have more than two children — the 'hum do, humare do' national policy since 1967 — he aims to harness the potential of a growing population to drive economic growth and maintain a demographic dividend beyond 2047, when the elderly population is projected to outnumber the younger generations.

The average age of the Andhra population is indeed inching upwards — currently 32, it is expected to reach 40 by 2047. Which is not quite dire, but Naidu seems determined to keep it youthful — and the senior citizens outnumbered by a more 'productive' age.