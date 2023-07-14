India’s Skyroot in talks with French firm to launch nanosatellites

French space sector firm Promethee on Friday said it was exploring the possibility of placing its nanosatellites in orbit using the Vikram-series of launch vehicles being developed by Indian start-up Skyroot Aerospace.

Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana held discussions with Promethee President Olivier Piepsz on the sidelines of the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France.

Chandana and Piepsz have decided to study the integration of Skyroot's Vikram launcher into the deployment process of the Japetus earth observation constellation, a statement by the two companies said.

Promethee is a French new-space operator of nanosatellite constellations for earth observation.