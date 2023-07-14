France: EU parliament urges PM Modi to protect minorities

The European Parliament on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to protect ethnic and religious minorities in India.

Modi began a two-day visit to France focused on defense ties, where he will attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade as guest of honor.

But between the ceremony and diplomatic courting, EU parliamentarians in Strasbourg approved a motion that urged India to end violence in the country's northeastern Manipur state and protect minorities there.

The communal violence that erupted between two ethnic groups in Manipur has left at least 120 people dead and 50,000 displaced, the parliament said.