India's space economy to reach $40 billion by 2040, claims union minister

There were only four space startups in India in 2014 and that number has increased to more than 150 in 2023, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, noting that the country's space economy is currently valued at $8 billion and estimated to reach $40 billion by 2040.

The minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology shared the information as he inaugurated the S20 Conference under the aegis of G20 at Amity University.

"In 2014, the country had 350 startups, but today we have more than 1.25 lakh, and 130 unicorns. Of the 1.25 lakh startups, 6,000 are in the unicorn sector, which has transformed the landscape of innovation in the country," Singh said.