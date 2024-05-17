India's spice export may fall 40 pc if ETO issue not resolved quickly: FISS

The Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) on Friday said India's spice export may decline nearly 40 per cent in FY25 if the issue of ethylene oxide (ETO) contamination in spices meant for exports is not addressed at the earliest.

The statement came against the backdrop of Hong Kong and Singapore banning the sale of popular Indian brands MDH and Everest after detecting the carcinogenic chemical in their products last month, leading to a mandatory recall from shelves.

Nepal's department of food technology and quality control has also banned the import, consumption and sale of Everest and MDH spices as it starts testing for ethylene oxide levels. "Everest and MDH brand spices being imported in Nepal have been banned from import. This comes after the news about traces of harmful chemicals in the spices," department spokesperson Mohan Krishna Maharjan said.

In 2023-24, India's spice exports totalled USD 4.25 billion, accounting for a 12 per cent share of global spice exports.

"A lot of exporters have orders on their hands and they have been halted to an extent after that episode. As per our estimate, spice exports could be affected by 40 per cent of the volume this year if the issue is not resolved quickly," said FISS secretary Tejas Gandhi, heading an association of nearly 600 spice traders, exporters and farmers from across the country.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, FISS chairman Ashwin Nayak said misinformation is being spread about ETO, which according to him is widely used across the world, and Indian firms have been exporting ETO-treated spices to the US for nearly 30 to 40 years.