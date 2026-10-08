IndiGo aircraft’s nose damaged on Patna–Lucknow flight; DGCA launches probe

IndiGo confirmed that the flight encountered adverse weather, including a hailstorm, during the landing phase on 7 October. The airline said the aircraft’s radome — the protective covering over its nose-mounted weather radar — sustained damage.

An airline spokesperson said all passengers disembarked safely at Lucknow and the relevant authorities were immediately informed.

The aircraft has been withdrawn from service and will undergo inspections and maintenance before returning to operations. It will require the necessary regulatory clearance before flying again.

The incident follows a separate landing-related occurrence involving an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru last month. That aircraft suffered a tail strike at Kempegowda International Airport and was subsequently grounded.

IndiGo described the Bengaluru incident as “abnormal runway contact” involving an A321neo landing in gusty weather. The aircraft remained out of service as the airline and authorities assessed the damage and conducted the required checks.

With IANS inputs