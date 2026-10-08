IndiGo aircraft’s nose damaged on Patna–Lucknow flight; DGCA launches probe
All 110 people on board landed safely after the aircraft encountered severe weather during its approach to Lucknow
The flight carried 104 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were safe
Reports attributed the damage to lightning; IndiGo confirmed a hailstorm during the landing phase
The aircraft has been grounded for inspections and maintenance pending clearance to resume operations
An IndiGo aircraft flying from Patna to Lucknow suffered damage to its nose after encountering severe weather on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Flight 6E 625 landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport with 104 passengers and six crew members on board. According to NDTV, the aircraft made an emergency landing eight minutes before its scheduled arrival after being struck by lightning at an altitude of 17,000 feet.
IndiGo confirmed that the flight encountered adverse weather, including a hailstorm, during the landing phase on 7 October. The airline said the aircraft’s radome — the protective covering over its nose-mounted weather radar — sustained damage.
An airline spokesperson said all passengers disembarked safely at Lucknow and the relevant authorities were immediately informed.
The aircraft has been withdrawn from service and will undergo inspections and maintenance before returning to operations. It will require the necessary regulatory clearance before flying again.
The incident follows a separate landing-related occurrence involving an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru last month. That aircraft suffered a tail strike at Kempegowda International Airport and was subsequently grounded.
IndiGo described the Bengaluru incident as “abnormal runway contact” involving an A321neo landing in gusty weather. The aircraft remained out of service as the airline and authorities assessed the damage and conducted the required checks.
With IANS inputs