IndiGo cancels 80 flights across network on account of bad weather conditions

A blanket of dense winter fog once again cast its shadow over India’s skies on Monday, forcing IndiGo to cancel as many as 80 flights across its vast domestic network and leaving travel plans in disarray for thousands of passengers.

Nearly half of the cancellations were concentrated at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where flight operations continued under low-visibility CAT III conditions. The national capital, already grappling with thick fog since the early hours, emerged as the epicentre of the disruption.

Beyond Delhi, the ripple effects were felt across the country. Flights to and from major hubs and regional airports — including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal — were also grounded, according to information available on IndiGo’s website.

In a travel advisory issued at 11.20 am, the airline said foggy conditions continued to prevail across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility showing little sign of improvement. As a result, the early-morning disruptions were expected to spill over into the afternoon, with delays lingering well into the day.

While IndiGo stopped short of explicitly confirming the number of cancellations in its post on X, it sought to reassure passengers that departures and arrivals were being carefully sequenced to ensure orderly movement, with traveller safety and comfort remaining the priority.