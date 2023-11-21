IndiGo faces backlash over offloading passengers from near-empty flight

In a bizarre incident that unfolded on the night of Sunday, 21 November, six passengers aboard a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight claimed they were allegedly coerced into disembarking at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru under a false pretext.

Allegedly, the airline was reluctant to fly with just six passengers on board.

Their ordeal began at approximately 9.30 pm after the IndiGo flight 6E478, originating from Amritsar and en route to Chennai via Bengaluru, landed at KIA. According to a report by the Times of India, passengers claim they were duped into leaving the aircraft under the pretext of being transferred to an alternative flight that was supposedly ready to depart for Chennai.

"I received a call from an IndiGo ground crew member who instructed me to exit the plane, claiming my boarding pass for another Chennai-bound flight was ready inside the airport," revealed one of the passengers, echoing the experiences of the other five individuals involved.

The passengers maintain that IndiGo assured them that they would promptly be accommodated on an alternative flight. However, they were left stranded as the airline allegedly reneged on its commitment, refusing to fly with just six passengers.