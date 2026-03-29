IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Sunday announced a major expansion of its network from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, introducing over 30 new routes between 29 March and 23 April.

The airline said the new routes will connect Navi Mumbai to a wide range of cities, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belagavi, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, among others, significantly boosting domestic connectivity.

With this expansion, IndiGo will operate more than 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering increased travel options and strengthening regional air links across the country.

The airport, developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, is among India’s largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.