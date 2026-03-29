IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport
IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, boosting connectivity and travel options
Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Sunday announced a major expansion of its network from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, introducing over 30 new routes between 29 March and 23 April.
The airline said the new routes will connect Navi Mumbai to a wide range of cities, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belagavi, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, among others, significantly boosting domestic connectivity.
With this expansion, IndiGo will operate more than 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering increased travel options and strengthening regional air links across the country.
The airport, developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, is among India’s largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.
Further enhancing connectivity, IndiGo has also commenced twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai from Sunday. These services are operated using ATR aircraft, catering to regional travel demand.
Earlier this month, the airline announced direct flights to Jamnagar starting 23 April 2026. With these additions, IndiGo will now serve six cities in Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — operating over 1,400 weekly flights to and from the state.
In a parallel development, IndiGo and Adani Airports Holdings Limited have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance the passenger experience. Under the collaboration, IndiGo BluChip members can earn rewards on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports. Travellers will earn five BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on pre-booked duty-free products via the Adani platform, allowing them to browse, reserve and collect purchases seamlessly at the airport.
Suchit Bansal, CEO (Non-Aero), AAHL, said the initiative aims to transform airport retail by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and smooth product collection, marking a shift towards a more seamless travel and shopping experience.
With IANS inputs