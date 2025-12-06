IndiGo passengers face fifth day of flight cancellations, delays

Air travellers in Delhi continued to wrestle with chaos and uncertainty on Saturday, as IndiGo’s domestic flights entered their fifth consecutive day of cancellations and delays, leaving tens of thousands stranded in limbo. What was meant to be the routine hum of a bustling airport had transformed into a scene of frustration, mounting expenses, and unanswered questions.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers shared tales of prolonged misery. One traveller recounted, “I had a programme to attend in Agartala. My flight was cancelled yesterday, so I booked another for today. At the entry gate, CISF personnel assured me the flight would operate. Yet, at the check-in counter, I was told it was cancelled again. They said I couldn’t get a ticket before December 8. I only asked for a refund of what I had already paid.”

Another passenger described a more harrowing ordeal: “I have been at the airport for four days. Every flight keeps getting rescheduled and then cancelled. I am a neuro patient; I felt dizzy and collapsed. I was admitted to Medanta. Yesterday, the staff promised a refund, but this morning they told me to board the flight instead. There is no clear solution, no refund, just confusion.”