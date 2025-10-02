IndiGo to resume Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from 26 Oct

Direct flights between India and China will resume this month after more than four years, with IndiGo set to restart services connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou from 26 October.

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said direct air services between India and China will resume by the end of October, following continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to 'normalise' bilateral ties.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries until early 2020 before being suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services, which remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border clashes.

Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo, in a statement on Thursday, said it will resume services to Mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights, starting 26 October.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly. It will utilise Airbus A320 neo aircraft to operate these services.