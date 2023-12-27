Indo-Russia ties very strong, very steady, says Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the relationship between India and Russia has been "very strong, very steady" as he met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation in different spheres, the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions.

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, in his opening remarks said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have been in frequent contact.

"Our relations have been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met six times, and this is our seventh meeting," he said, noting that forums like G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN, and BRICS allowed many more and many regular contacts.

During Wednesday's meeting, the two sides will focus on bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands, he said.

"We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions, also focus on development challenges that the Global South faces and of course the multilateralism and the building of a multipolar world order," he said.