Indore: Signboards with street names removed after BJP leader's objection

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has taken down street signboards carrying locally used names in a Muslim-majority neighbourhood, following objections from a senior BJP leader who alleged that the names were linked to a “particular religion”.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav confirmed on Thursday that legal action would be pursued against a ward councillor accused of renaming streets “illegally”. The matter has sparked controversy in Chandan Nagar, one of Indore’s most densely populated localities.

The row began after former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya — son of Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya — wrote to IMC commissioner Shivam Verma. In his letter, he alleged that several roads in Chandan Nagar had been given “altered names” based on religious identity, and warned that party workers would launch an agitation if the signboards were not removed immediately.

Mayor Bhargav said councillor Fatma Rafiq Khan was responsible for the "unauthorised renaming" of five streets and for arranging the installation of the boards through civic employees. The IMC subsequently dismantled the signboards and ordered legal proceedings against her.

The councillor’s husband Rafiq Khan rejected the allegation. He said the family had requested new signboards two years ago to aid residents and visitors in navigating the crowded area. The names displayed, he insisted, were not new creations but had been in local use for more than four decades. “We did not object to the removal of the boards, but we will meet the mayor to explain our side,” Khan said.

Among the disputed boards was one that displayed 'Sakina Manzil Road' alongside the official label 'Chandan Nagar Sector-B Ward No. 2'. Another showed 'Raza Gate' as well as 'Loha Gate Road'.