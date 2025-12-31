Indore water contamination deaths rise to eight, officials suspended

The death toll linked to suspected water contamination in Indore has risen to eight, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to take disciplinary action against three officials and order a detailed investigation into the incident.

The outbreak, centred in the Bhagirathpura area of the city, began after residents complained of an unusual taste and odour in municipal drinking water supplied on 25 December. Over the following days, dozens of people were hospitalised with severe illness, and eight have since died during treatment, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Taking cognisance of the tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension of two Indore Municipal Corporation officials, zonal officer Saligram Sitole and assistant engineer Yogesh Joshi, while Superintendent Engineer of the Public Health Engineering department, Shubham Srivastava, was removed from service with immediate effect.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those still undergoing treatment.

He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and assured that the state government would bear the full cost of medical treatment for all affected patients, including reimbursement of expenses already incurred.