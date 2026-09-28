‘Indradev causing rain without prior information’: Man files official complaint amid UP downpour

A Hardoi man filed an official complaint against “Indradev”, blaming the Hindu rain god for prolonged rainfall and asking officials to use their “divine contacts” to stop it.

Hardoi recorded seven deaths, seven injuries, 30 cattle deaths and damage to 330 houses between 25 and 27 September, according to the district administration.

The wider rain spell has caused at least 56 deaths across Uttar Pradesh, with more than 1,000 houses damaged, according to figures reported by the state relief authorities.

A man in Uttar Pradesh has filed an unusual complaint against Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain, blaming him for incessant rainfall and asking officials to use their “divine contacts” to control the downpour.

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Nevadda Paras village in Hardoi district’s Mallawan block, submitted the complaint through the state’s public grievance portal on 26 September.

Tiwari complained that “Indradev” had been causing excessive rainfall for several hours, disrupting normal life.

“Sometimes heavy and sometimes slow rainfall is completely disrupting normal life. Indradev is continuously causing rain without any prior information, putting the general public to unnecessary trouble,” he said in his complaint.

He said roads, lanes and low-lying areas had been inundated, making it difficult for residents to leave their homes and carry out their daily work. The prolonged rain had also raised concerns among farmers over possible crop damage.

In his concluding request to the district magistrate, Tiwari wrote that he did not know Indradev’s mobile number and asked the administration to use its “divine means of communication” to direct the deity to stop the rain.

The complaint has since been widely circulated on social media.

The unusual complaint comes amid severe disruption caused by heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh.