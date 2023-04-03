Indraprastha College harassment: DU sets up 5-member committee to inquire into incident

The committee was also asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future.



Members of the committee are Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora, Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and Professor, Department of Hindi, Manju Mukul Kumble.



"The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed," the registrar said.

Earlier in the afternoon, a student group led by the All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed that 15 of its activists were detained outside the campus.



The group had gathered to stage a protest against the alleged harassment of female students during a fest last week, and to express their dissatisfaction with the administration's response to the incident.