Indraprastha College harassment: DU sets up 5-member committee to inquire into incident
The Delhi University response comes after the Delhi Commission for Women said it has launched an inquiry into repeated allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college fests
Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into alleged harassment of Indraprastha College for Women students during a cultural festival last week.
The committee will be headed by Prakash Singh, director of South Delhi Campus, and has been asked to submit its report within a week, a notification issued by Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta stated.
Students at Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest last week and "harassed several students".
"The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident that happened on 29th March, 2023 in the Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi during the college cultural festival," the registrar said.
The committee was also asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future.
Members of the committee are Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora, Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and Professor, Department of Hindi, Manju Mukul Kumble.
"The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed," the registrar said.
Earlier in the afternoon, a student group led by the All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed that 15 of its activists were detained outside the campus.
The group had gathered to stage a protest against the alleged harassment of female students during a fest last week, and to express their dissatisfaction with the administration's response to the incident.
The Indraprastha College for Women is an affiliate of Delhi University, and several students have held multiple demonstrations in the past few days, demanding the resignation of the newly-appointed principal over alleged security lapses during the annual fest and its perceived authoritarian steps.
With PTI inputs
