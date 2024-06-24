Indus Water Treaty: Indo-Pak teams reach J-K’s Kishtwar to inspect power projects

A large delegation of Indo-Pakistan teams on Monday, 24 June flew to Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district with neutral experts and started inspection of two power projects under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), officials said.

The 40-member delegation reached Jammu on Sunday evening and flew to Kishtwar this morning for inspection of various under-construction power projects in the Chenab valley region, the officials said.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in more than five years under the dispute settlement mechanism of the 1960 Treaty.

India and Pakistan signed the IWT after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact which sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of waters of a number of cross-border rivers.

A three-member Pakistan delegation inspected the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric power projects under the provisions of the IWT for the last time in January 2019, before the ties between the two countries froze following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.