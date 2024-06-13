India rejects 'unwarranted' references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

India on Thursday categorically rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in a latest joint statement by China and Pakistan, and asserted that the Union territory and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain its integral parts.

The joint statement was issued in Beijing on 7 June following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

India also criticised the mention of projects under the "so-called" China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement, and said New Delhi rejects any moves to "reinforce or legitimise Islamabad's illegal occupation of territories". The CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our position on the issue is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said.

The move was apparently a direct retort to China’s renaming of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh in April, which India strongly objected to. China’s previous actions include releasing lists of standardised names for places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017, with the latest list containing almost as many new names as the previous three combined.