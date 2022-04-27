Infant slips off nurse's hands, dies in UP

The case was lodged after Jeevan Rajput, the father of the deceased baby, made a formal complaint at the Chinhat police station. Rajput said that his wife Poonam was in a state of trauma after the incident and was under treatment.



Rajput said he took his wife to the hospital on April 19 when she started having labour pains and delivered at night. "I was told the baby was stillborn. However, when I spoke to my wife, she said that the delivery was normal and she saw the baby alive. She told me that she saw a nurse taking the baby in her hands without any towel, when he slipped through her hand. My wife panicked and started screaming. The nurse and other staff members reacted by pressing her mouth and threatened her to keep her mouth shut," alleged Rajput.



However, the hospital rejected the allegations and said that no such incident had taken place.