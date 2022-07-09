Inflation to ease in second half of FY23: RBI Governor

Tracing the history of inflation in India, Das said in early 2022 inflation was expected to moderate significantly to the target rate of four per cent by third quarter of FY23, with a projected average inflation rate of 4.5 per cent for 2022-23.



"This assessment was based on an anticipated normalisation of supply chains, the gradual ebbing of Covid-19 infections and a normal monsoon. The median inflation projection from the Survey of Professional Forecasters at five per cent for 2022-23 was also quite benign," he said.



However, this was overtaken by the Russia-Ukraine war since February 2022, leading to a sharp spike in global crude oil and other commodity prices.



"Global food prices reached a historical high in March and their effects were felt in edible oil, feed cost and domestic wheat prices. The loss of Rabi wheat production due to an unprecedented heat wave put further pressures on wheat prices. Cost-push pressures were also aggravated by supply chain and logistics bottlenecks due to the war and sanctions," Das said.



According to him, RBI's objective was to safeguard the economy and preserve financial stability.



"Our endeavour has been to ensure a soft landing. These objectives continue to guide our actions even today and it will continue to be so in future," he added.