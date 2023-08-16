Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global

Software major Infosys Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered a five-year contract worth about 1.5 billion euros with the UK-based Liberty Global plc.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said the contract has an option to extend to eight years and when extended the total order value will be 2.3 billion euros.

The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of 100 million euros per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, Infosys said.

Liberty Global is in the converged broadband, video and mobile communications services.