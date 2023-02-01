Budget 2023: Infrastructure development capex hiked by 33 pc to Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced hiking the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development for 2023-24 and will be at 3.3 per cent of the GDP.



Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said the newly established infrastructure finance secretariat will assist in attracting more private investment.



An expert committee will also be set up to make infrastructure classification and financing framework suitable for Amrit Kaal, she added.