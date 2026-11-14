Inquiry into abortion of foetuses by pregnant tigress relocated from Bihar to Bengal

Conservationists point out that initial tests should have revealed her pregnancy and as a rule, pregnant wild animals are not captured and relocated. Her behaviour after relocation also suggests that the tigress was trying to return to more familiar grounds as she escaped from Buxa and strayed into Assam. She was recaptured and brought back. However, she once again escaped from an acclimatisation enclosure by digging beneath the fencing.

NDTV, citing sources, reported that the tigress aborted three foetuses, estimated to be about two months old, on the night of 7 November. The pregnancy had allegedly gone undetected during pre-translocation examinations. The Times of India also reported that the tigress suffered a miscarriage after undergoing three rounds of tranquilisation, prompting state and central investigations. Media reports have raised questions about whether the stress of capture, repeated sedation, transport and recapture contributed to the pregnancy loss.

The West Bengal Forest Minister, Manoj Kumar Oraon, stated that the state forest department had no information confirming the reported loss of foetuses and said an NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) team was investigating the matter.

Conservation biologist Raghunandan Singh Chundawat questioned the selection and relocation process, and said, “It must be established how the tigress was selected and whether the team knew she was pregnant.” Retired forest officer R. Sreenivasa Murthy was equally critical of the decision. “There have already been three reported tranquillisations. The release should have been deferred.” Wildlife expert Joydeep Kundu also questioned the decision to tranquilise her again in Assam rather than allowing her to disperse naturally.