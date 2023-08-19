Tiger cubs' death in Bengal Safari Park: Forest department holds mother responsible
As per the report, both the cubs since their birth on 12 July this year were suffering from some genetic ailments they inherited from their mother Kika, the only albino tigress at Bengal Safari Park
The West Bengal Zoo Authority and the state forest department have come up with a report on the death of two tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park, Siliguri, that holds the mother tiger responsible for it.
As per the report, both the cubs since their birth on July 12 this year were suffering from some genetically-borne ailments which they inherited
from their mother Kika, the only albino tigress at Bengal Safari Park. Kika was also negligent of taking care of her cubs and that negligence coupled with genetically- borne ailments led to their deaths.
Confirming the report, the state forest minister Jyoti Priya Mullick said that that initial investigation has revealed that there were no lapses on part of the Bengal Safari Park authorities behind this tragic development.
“Still I have sought a detailed report on the matter. I will be visiting Bengal Safari Park on August 26 and personally conduct an inquiry into the
matter,” Mullick said.
On July 12, Kika gave birth to two cubs in its enclosure. However, one of the two newborns died on the very next day while the other survived which died on Friday.
The Bengal Safari Park remains in the news for frequent deaths of animals there.
In December last year, the safari park authorities came under scathing criticism over frequent deaths of spotted deer, with as many as 27 of them dying within two months. A number of top officials of the park were transferred then.
