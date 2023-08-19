Tiger cubs' death in Bengal Safari Park: Forest department holds mother responsible

The West Bengal Zoo Authority and the state forest department have come up with a report on the death of two tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park, Siliguri, that holds the mother tiger responsible for it.

As per the report, both the cubs since their birth on July 12 this year were suffering from some genetically-borne ailments which they inherited

from their mother Kika, the only albino tigress at Bengal Safari Park. Kika was also negligent of taking care of her cubs and that negligence coupled with genetically- borne ailments led to their deaths.

Confirming the report, the state forest minister Jyoti Priya Mullick said that that initial investigation has revealed that there were no lapses on part of the Bengal Safari Park authorities behind this tragic development.