3 of 5 lion cubs die in Etawah lion safari

Three of the five cubs born to lioness Sona within a period of five days have died at the Etawah Lion Safari in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, a forest official said.

The authorities at the safari kept the news a closely-guarded secret till Wednesday, when the principal chief conservator of forests, Mamta S. Dubey, confirmed the deaths.

After the first cub was born on July 6, Sona gave birth to four more — three on July 9 and one on July 10. Only the cub born on July 6 and one of the three born on July 9 are alive.