Instagram wants IDs like driver's license to verify your age

In 2019, Instagram first began asking people to provide their age when signing up.



"We require people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram. In some countries, our minimum age is higher," said Instagram.



For teenagers (age 13-17), Instagram provides them with age-appropriate experiences like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from adults they don't know and limiting the options advertisers have to reach them with ads.



"If you choose to upload a video selfie to verify your age, Meta and Yoti delete it once your age is confirmed. Your video is not used for anything else other than to verify your age. If you choose to upload an ID, after you send us a copy of your ID, it'll be encrypted and stored securely," said Instagram.