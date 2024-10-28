Institutional collapse giving way to dangerous cronyism: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack over conflicts of interest allegations against SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged it is clear that Buch is "protecting Adani's money, his valuation and reputation", and asked who is protecting her and why.

Gandhi also said the current regime is no longer merely encouraging monopolies but actively concentrating the nation's wealth in the hands of a few.

His remarks came in a post on social media, along with a video featuring him and the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera in which they talk about the alleged conflicts of interest of SEBI chief Buch.

"Institutional collapse has now given way to a more dangerous form of cronyism — Adani bachao. The current regime is no longer merely encouraging monopolies, it's actively concentrating the nation's wealth in the hands of a few," Gandhi said.

The Madhabi Buch scandal goes deeper than initially imagined, he said, adding that it may be that Buch, entrusted with safeguarding retail investors, has been manipulating the system to "protect" Adani's interests and his inflated valuations.