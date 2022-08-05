Intense protest outside Congress HQ in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi sits on dharna, detained by police

As per latest reports, the party workers, raising slogans against the Central government, are continuously attempting to cross those barricades.



Priyanka Gandhi, refusing to budge, crossed the 3-feet tall barricade after jumping it. As she tried to move forward, she was stopped by the women police personnel and subsequently the Congress General Secretary sat in the middle of the road in protest.

Priyanka Gandhi, who resisted her detention jostling with cops for 20 minutes, was lifted, dragged, shoved into a police car and taken away.