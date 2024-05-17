Interim stay on order suspending manufacture of 14 Patanjali drugs

An interim stay was placed on Friday on the implementation of an order suspending manufacturing licences of more than a dozen products from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy.

"The interim stay is being imposed with immediate effect on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of a high-level committee", Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary Ayush, Uttarakhand government, said in an order.

"The order of the suspension is illegal and should not have been passed by the licensing authority in the manner it has been passed," the committee looking into the matter said in its report. The firms had challenged last month's suspension order by the Uttarakhand state licensing authority.