Manufacturing licence of 14 Patanjali products suspended
The Uttarakhand drug licensing authority has suspended the manufacturing license of 14 products from Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy due to complaints about misleading advertisements
Updated with new information; originally published at 8:36 am, 30 April
The manufacturing licence of 14 Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy products has been suspended, according to an order issued by the Uttarakhand drug licensing authority.
The order was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products by the firm in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.
The firm did not provide the information sought from it regarding the products and the explanation offered by it in its defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order.
Among the products that have been suspended are: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop',
On 23 April, Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Balkrishna had told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part in the misleading advertisements case.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, said they had published the apology in 67 newspapers across the nation on Monday, 22 April.
The bench will hear the matter today.
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 8:44 AM