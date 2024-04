Manufacturing licence of 14 Patanjali products suspended

Updated with new information; originally published at 8:36 am, 30 April

The manufacturing licence of 14 Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy products has been suspended, according to an order issued by the Uttarakhand drug licensing authority.

The order was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products by the firm in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

The firm did not provide the information sought from it regarding the products and the explanation offered by it in its defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order.

Among the products that have been suspended are: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop',