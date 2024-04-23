Patanjali ads: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue apology, next hearing on 30 April

Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday, 23 April told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part in the misleading advertisements case.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked their counsel to place the apology published in newspapers on record within two days.

The counsel appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna told the bench that additional advertisements shall be issued by them tendering unqualified apology for the lapses on their part.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, said they have on Monday, 22 April published the apology in 67 newspapers across the nation.