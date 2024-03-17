International students of Guj Univ attacked for offering namaz in hostel, 2 hospitalised

Students from different countries were allegedly assaulted by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, the police said on Sunday.

Two students — one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan — were hospitalised after the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, they said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people, and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, police commissioner G.S. Malik said.

The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday, when nearly two dozen people barged into the government-run Gujarat University hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.

Approximately 300 international students are enrolled at the university, including those from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, and various African countries, he said. Nearly 75 of these students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.