International students of Guj Univ attacked for offering namaz in hostel, 2 hospitalised
An FIR has been registered against 20-25 people, and nine teams of security personnel formed to conduct a probe
Students from different countries were allegedly assaulted by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, the police said on Sunday.
Two students — one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan — were hospitalised after the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, they said.
An FIR was registered against 20-25 people, and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, police commissioner G.S. Malik said.
The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday, when nearly two dozen people barged into the government-run Gujarat University hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.
Approximately 300 international students are enrolled at the university, including those from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, and various African countries, he said. Nearly 75 of these students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.
"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones," Malik said.
The police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, with the two students being hospitalised, he said.
An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and they will be arrested soon, Malik said, adding the situation was under control. Of the nine teams four are from the crime branch and five from local police under a DCP, to conduct a probe into the case, he said.
All those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding that the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).
