Internet suspension in Manipur's Churachandpur extended till Feb 26

The Manipur government on Wednesday, 21 February extended the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the district, following violence over an action taken against a policeman.

A home department order, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, said, "The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services and services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district."

Mobile service providers are also directed to ensure compliance with the order, it said.

The government had first imposed a temporary suspension on internet services on 16 February.