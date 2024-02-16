Manipur: Mob barges into Churachandpur SP office complex, 1 protester killed

Head constable Siamlalpaul was kept "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media.

"This tantamount to very grave misconduct being a member of the disciplined police force," a police order said.

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," the order said.

Siamlalpaul has been asked not to "leave the station without prior permission" and "his pay and allowances have been restricted to subsistence allowance admissible as per the rules", it said.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has held SP Shivanand Surve responsible for the incident.

"If the SP cannot act with fairness, we will not allow him to remain in any tribal areas. He should immediately revoke the suspension of the policeman and leave the district within 24 hours. Otherwise, Mr. Surve will bear sole responsibility for any future incident," the forum said in a statement.