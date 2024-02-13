Manipur: How can we single out and deport post-1961 immigrants?

A day after Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said that those who entered and settled in the state after 1961 would be identified and deported, experts on Tuesday, 13 February, raised doubts over the viability of the move.

They said that while the identification of illegal immigrants was a "welcome step", their deportation would be difficult unless the foreign countries of their origin recognised them as bonafide citizens.

The northeastern state has been rocked by ethnic strife since May 2023 and the government has of late accused a section of immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar of fomenting trouble.

Speaking at the launch of Project Buniyaad on Monday, 12 February, the chief minister said, "Those who entered and settled in the state after 1961, irrespective of castes and communities, would be identified and deported."

The chief minister's assertion comes after the Manipur cabinet had, in June 2022, approved a proposal to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining the "native status" of residents of the state for effective implementation of the inner line permit.

However, political analyst Pradip Phanjoubam told PTI: "In order to deport illegal immigrants, the foreign country concerned must accept them as their bonafide citizens. If the foreign country does not recognise the immigrants as their citizens, how will they be deported?"