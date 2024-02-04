PM Modi can go to Gauhati but not Manipur: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to maintain "total silence" on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that he had committed a "horrific injustice" against the state's people.

The Opposition party's attack came a day after Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report on the CM's meeting with Shah and said, "9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur."