Interstate gang busted for tapping HPCL crude pipeline in Rajasthan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan Police have arrested eight members of an interstate gang accused of stealing crude oil by installing an illegal valve on an HPCL pipeline in Rajasthan’s Balotra district.

The accused allegedly dug a deep pit on barren land near Kaludi village in Pachpadra tehsil, breached the pipeline and fitted a valve to extract crude oil.

Investigators said the gang had stolen two tanker loads within a week, with each vehicle capable of carrying 10 tonnes of crude oil. The stolen material was then allegedly sold through a network operating across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The operation began after the Gujarat ATS received information that people from the two states were working together to steal oil from the pipeline and sell it along the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway.

Acting on the intelligence, the ATS detained Jayraj Singh on a road leading to Sokhda village near Kuwadva. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that the crude oil in his possession had been transported from Kaludi village.

The ATS then coordinated with Rajasthan Police, leading to the detention of seven other suspects at a roadside eatery near Tapra village in Balotra. They were taken to Jasol police station for questioning.

Following the arrests, HPCL officials and Rajasthan Police inspected the site and reportedly found an unauthorised valve attached to the pipeline.