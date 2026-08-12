Interstate gang busted for tapping HPCL crude pipeline in Rajasthan
Suspects allegedly surveyed the pipeline for six months before installing an illegal valve; Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police uncover plot
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan Police have arrested eight members of an interstate gang accused of stealing crude oil by installing an illegal valve on an HPCL pipeline in Rajasthan’s Balotra district.
The accused allegedly dug a deep pit on barren land near Kaludi village in Pachpadra tehsil, breached the pipeline and fitted a valve to extract crude oil.
Investigators said the gang had stolen two tanker loads within a week, with each vehicle capable of carrying 10 tonnes of crude oil. The stolen material was then allegedly sold through a network operating across Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The operation began after the Gujarat ATS received information that people from the two states were working together to steal oil from the pipeline and sell it along the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway.
Acting on the intelligence, the ATS detained Jayraj Singh on a road leading to Sokhda village near Kuwadva. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that the crude oil in his possession had been transported from Kaludi village.
The ATS then coordinated with Rajasthan Police, leading to the detention of seven other suspects at a roadside eatery near Tapra village in Balotra. They were taken to Jasol police station for questioning.
Following the arrests, HPCL officials and Rajasthan Police inspected the site and reportedly found an unauthorised valve attached to the pipeline.
A case was registered at Jasol police station on a complaint filed by 24-year-old Shravan Kumar Jat, a security supervisor at the refinery. According to the First Information Report, the theft occurred on 9 August and was detected on the night of 10 August.
The arrested men have been identified as Ghanshyam Soni, Ramesh Thakor, Mahesh Thakor, Sureji Thakor, Jaysinh Chudasama, Mukesh Kumar Meghwal, Ranjeet Chaurasia and Dilip Yadav. Most are residents of Gujarat, while Meghwal is originally from Rajasthan and Yadav is from Uttar Pradesh.
Investigators suspect that the stolen oil was sold to Govind Singh Chauhan, a resident of Beawar in Rajasthan. His alleged role is being examined.
ATS sources said the gang had conducted reconnaissance of the pipeline and its surroundings for about six months before attempting the theft. Ghanshyam Soni, identified as the alleged prime accused, reportedly stayed with Meghwal while surveying the area.
Several other members are believed to have stayed for about a month at the roadside eatery near Tapra village as preparations for the operation continued.
The authorities are now working to establish the total quantity of crude oil stolen, trace the related financial transactions and identify others who may have been involved. They are also investigating whether the gang attempted similar thefts elsewhere along the HPCL pipeline.